AAP to submit proposal on lockdown to SC today to tackle Delhi air pollution

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi will submit a proposal on imposing a lockdown and its modalities to the Supreme Court on Monday in view of the rising air pollution in the Capital.

It comes days after the top court asked the central and city governments to take immediate steps to improve the air quality in Delhi and suggested measures such as stopping vehicles and clamping a lockdown in the national capital.

With the onset of winters, Delhi’s air quality plunges to hazardous levels every year due to stubble burnings, emissions from transport, coal-fired plants outside the city and other industries, as well as open garbage burning and dust.