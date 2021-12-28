PM Modi to inaugurate Kanpur Metro stretch

Kanpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro rail project in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur city and attend the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) on Tuesday, his office has announced.

The new 9km long section stretches from IIT-Kanpur to Moti Jheel in the city.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Modi will also undertake a ride from the IIT Metro station to Geeta Nagar after the inauguration.

The entire length of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project is 32km and is being built at a cost of over ₹11,000 crore.