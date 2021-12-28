11,500 Flights Cancelled, Several Delayed Worldwide Since Friday Amid Covid & Omicron Surge

New York: Some 11,500 flights have been scrapped worldwide since Friday and tens of thousands more delayed, during one of the year’s busiest travel periods — with multiple airlines saying spikes in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have caused staffing shortages.

Effects rippled worldwide, with about 3,000 flights already cancelled Monday and 1,100 more on Tuesday, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

Global travel chaos that convulsed the Christmas weekend spilled into Monday with major flight cancellations.