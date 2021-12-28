Dense Fog Alert For 7 Odisha Districts, Rain Likely In 8 Districts

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted that there will be no significant change in the minimum temperature during the next three days. However, the minimum temperature will gradually fall by 2 to 4 degree Celsius thereafter.

On Monday night, Titilagarh recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 14.3 degree Celsius.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for next five days:

Day-1 (valid upto 0830 hrs IST of 28.12.2021) Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jharsuguda and Jajpur.

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Dense fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Gajapati, Ganjam, Malkangiri and Koraput.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 28.12.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 29.12.2021) Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and at one or two places over the districts of Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 29.12.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 30.12.2021) Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Sundargarh and at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Cuttack.

Day-4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 30.12.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 31.12.2021) Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore.