PM Modi to Attend ‘Parakram Diwas’ Celebrations at Red Fort On Jan 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Parakram Diwas celebrations at Red Fort on 23rd January at 6:30 PM.

In line with the vision of the Prime Minister to take steps to duly honour the contribution of luminaries who played a significant role in the freedom struggle, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was being celebrated as Parakram Diwas in 2021.

The programme being held this year at Red Fort will be a multifaceted celebration seamlessly weaving together historical reflections and vibrant cultural expressions. The activities will delve into the profound legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the Azad Hind Fauj.

Visitors will get an opportunity to engage with an immersive experience through exhibitions of archives, showcasing rare photographs and documents that chronicle the remarkable journey of Netaji and the Azad Hind Fauj. These celebrations will continue till 31st January.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also launch Bharat Parv, which will be held from 23rd to 31st January. It will showcase the country’s rich diversity with Republic Day Tableaux and cultural exhibits, featuring efforts of 26 Ministries and Departments, highlighting citizen-centric initiatives, vocal for local, diverse tourist attractions, among others. It will take place in the Ram Leela Maidan and Madhav Das Park in front of Red Fort.