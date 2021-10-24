RK Laxman
National

PM Modi Remembers RK Laxman On His 100th Birth Anniv

By PragativadiNews
0 3

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tributes to cartoonist RK Laxman on his 100th birth anniversary.

The PM shared the speech that he delivered when he released the book “Timeless Laxman ‘ in 2018.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“On his 100th birth anniversary, remembering the versatile RK Laxman. Through his cartoons, he beautifully conveyed the socio-political realities of the times. Sharing a speech from 2018, when I had released the book, ‘Timeless Laxman’.”

<>

</>

PragativadiNews 8301 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

7 + seventeen =

Breaking