PM Modi Remembers RK Laxman On His 100th Birth Anniv

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tributes to cartoonist RK Laxman on his 100th birth anniversary.

The PM shared the speech that he delivered when he released the book “Timeless Laxman ‘ in 2018.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“On his 100th birth anniversary, remembering the versatile RK Laxman. Through his cartoons, he beautifully conveyed the socio-political realities of the times. Sharing a speech from 2018, when I had released the book, ‘Timeless Laxman’.”

