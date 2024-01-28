PM Modi, Rajnath Singh Welcome New Bihar Cabinet

Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for an unprecedented ninth term in a significant political development on Sunday.

The ceremony was held at the Raj Bhavan in Patna, where Governor Rajendra Arlekar administered the oath of office to Kumar. Earlier in the day, Kumar had resigned from his position, citing his dissatisfaction with the state of affairs in the Mahagathbandhan and the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended their congratulations to the newly sworn-in leadership, expressing confidence in their commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Bihar.

बिहार में बनी एनडीए सरकार राज्य के विकास और यहां के लोगों की आकांक्षाओं को पूरा करने के लिए कोई कोर-कसर नहीं छोड़ेगी। @NitishKumar जी को मुख्यमंत्री और सम्राट चौधरी जी एवं विजय सिन्हा जी को उप मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेने पर मेरी बहुत-बहुत बधाई। मुझे विश्वास है कि यह टीम पूरे… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 28, 2024

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar thanked the Prime Minister for the new alliance in Bihar. He wrote:-

मैं माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी को उनके द्वारा दी गई बधाई एवं शुभकामना के लिए अपनी ओर से और समस्त बिहारवासियों की ओर से आभार प्रकट करता हूं तथा उनके सहयोग के लिए हृदय से धन्यवाद देता हूं। बिहार में एन०डी०ए० गठबंधन के साथ नई सरकार का गठन हो चुका है। जनता मालिक है और… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) January 28, 2024

बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री पद की पुनः शपथ लेने पर श्री @NitishKumar और उप मुख्‍यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेने वाले सम्राट चौधरी जी एवं विजय सिन्हा जी को बधाई। यह नई टीम बिहार में विकास और जनकल्याण का नया अध्याय प्रारंभ करे, इसके लिए सभी को मेरी शुभकामनाएँ। @samrat4bjp @VijayKrSinhaBih — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 28, 2024

Kumar was accompanied by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary, who were also sworn in as ministers in the new government. It is noteworthy that Kumar, who had severed ties with the BJP less than 18 months ago, now formed a new government with the party.

Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were named leader and deputy leader, respectively, of the legislature party, and both are set to take on the roles of Deputy Chief Ministers in the new government, as confirmed by the Bihar Chief Minister.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar had submitted his resignation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar, expressing his dissatisfaction with the Mahagathbandhan and I.N.D.I.A. bloc and highlighting his efforts in allying while noting that recent developments were not in line with the expectations of his party.