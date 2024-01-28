Adivasi Mela 2024: Herbal Products, Unique Craft Items Attract Huge Footfall

Bhubaneswar: If you think the annual Adivasi Mela is all about the famed Kandhamal Haldi (turmeric powder) and the various ingredients to make an attractive preparation in your kitchen, then here is a chance to come to explore and check more and more, which are available at the Adivasi Exhibition Ground in Unit-I area near Sishu Bhawan Square.

Seeds like “Chironji” popularly known as Charoli nut, Almondette, Cuddapah almond, Calumpong or Hamilton mombin of the cashew family (Buchanania cochinchinensis) used in Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha systems to boost memory among kids and many herbal, skin-care products and organic deodorants like lemongrass oil are attracting the crowds at the eagerly-awaited yearly event.

Aditya Mohapatra, an IT professional was very happy to purchase a bag full of traditional spices from the stalls managed by tribal shelf help groups (SHGs) from Kandhamal as he brought “haldi” cooking masala and many things. “I love to come to this event every year with my mom and we take extra stuff to stock in our home and use it for months as we wait for another year to collect more and more. I am also happy that the tribal SHGs from interior pockets of the state are coming here despite challenging weather conditions and opening their stalls for our convenience. It’s a great effort,” he added.

Carlota Maso from Spain, who is working now at a city-based NGO for disaster management, Odisha State Volunteer and Social Workers Association, said “I am from a foreign land, but after coming here I could gather an insight into the tribal culture, tradition and practices of the tribal communities and especially the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) of the State. It’s a wonderful experience for me and my teammates.”

Kasturi Kadraka from Maa Thakurani SHG of JK Pur area under Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Rayagada said: “Since 2018 our organisation has been participating in the Adivasi Mela and during the fair a business of nearly Rs 3 lakh has been done and this year we are expecting more.” The SHG collects pepper, cinnamon (dalchini), bay leaves, turmeric, many types of millets and many other minor forest produce from the tribal communities on the nearby hills around Chatikana under Bisamkatak block.

Similarly, Gajabahini SHG’s “millet mixture” with its spicy content is also attracting buyers and the organisation from Tangarpalli block in Sundargarh district is hoping for good business this time. While Om Sairam SHG from Baliguda is showcasing traditional spices and grains, Sarba Mangala SHG from Betnoti in Mayurbhanj district is pulling the crowd for its quality herbal and skin-care products.

Several SHG groups from 22 ITDAs and 17 Micro Project Agencies (MPAs) for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups from across the state are participating in this Adivasi Mela this year. There are 66 stalls under the “Tribal Haat” to sell organic products and 15 stalls under “Tribal Art and Craft” to do business with the public, which is thronging the venue in large numbers.

GI Product At Art & Craft Stalls:

The Idital Painting of Lanjia Saura — from Rayagada district, which had received the prestigious GI tag from the Registrar of Geographical Indications, Chennai, epitomising the Odisha Government’s commitment to uplifting and popularising tribal cultural traditions, art and craft is also attracting visitors at the fair.

“We are committed in putting out tribal products on the global platform and this time the Kapadaganda Dongaria Kondh Embroidered Shawl and Idital Painting of Lanjia Saura have made it and we will be adding more to the list in future as many of our tribal products are unique,’’ said Commissioner-cum-Secretary SC, ST Development, Minorities, and Backward Classes Welfare Department, Roopa Roshan Sahoo.

The tribal crafts include Lanjia Saura painting from Gunupur, Dokra art from Baliguda, Wooden work from Thuamul Rampur, Santhal handloom products from Kaptipada, Paddy art from Nabarangpur, art and crafts from SCST Research and Training Institute, pottery from Nabarangpur, Mirgan handloom from Jeypore, Gond art from Keonjhar, Bamboo and cane handicrafts from Sundargarh, Sabai craft from Sureidihi near Baripada in Mayurbhanj, Siali craft from Jashipur, Lac art from Nilagiri, Bamboo craft from Rairangpur and Stone carving from Karanjia in Mayurbhanj district. Interestingly, a live demonstration of lac bangle-making near the entrance to the “Tribal Art and Craft” enclosure is also pulling large crowds.

Satyajit Das, another visitor said “apart from the tribal products we are also lucky to see the tribal and PVTG lifestyle through the “Tribal Huts” and our children enjoy it the most. We are very grateful to the organisers and especially the Academy of Tribal Language and Culture (ATLC) for gifting us this annual knowledge centre on the living tribal heritage of Odisha.”