PM Modi Discusses Khadi With Chanel CEO Leena Nair

Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Leena Nair, the Global CEO of leading fashion brand Chanel, in Paris, and explored ways to push khadi across world markets.

He also met with Thomas Pesquet, aerospace engineer and astronaut who congratulated India for the Chandrayaan 3 launch.

“Met the Global CEO of Chanel. Mrs Leena Nair. It is always a delight to meet a person of Indian origin who has made a mark at the world stage. We had a great conversation about ways to further boost skill development among artisans and to make Khadi more popular,” said the PM.

Pesquet, after meeting the PM, said,”PM Modi is thinking about space in the right way. Space is used in the navigation system, Disaster relief, for urban planning and he is focused on these things. India is on the right track. He is making good decisions. He is using space for his people.”

The leading astronaut added that it is very difficult to send people into space.

“India is doing that at incredible speed.Congratulationsto India on launching Chandrayaan 3.”

PM’s third meeting was with Charlotte Chopin, a yoga enthusiast who is about to enter her 100th year.