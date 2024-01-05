Pick-Up Van Overturns In Sundargarh, One dead, Over 20 Injured

Sundargarh: One person was killed and over 20 persons sustained injuries after a pick-up van overturned in Gultha village under Bhasma police station in Sundargarh district on Friday.

As per reports, the group of people from Jharsuguda were travelling in that van. The road mishap occurred while the driver of the van lost control over the wheels of the vehicle and turned turtle. As a result, one person lost his life and over 20 others sustained injuries.

The injured persons have been admitted to the hospital. The body of the deceased has been seized for the post-mortem.