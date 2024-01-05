MV Lila Norfolk with 15 Indians on board hijacked, Navy warship en route

New Delhi: The Indian Navy’s immediate response was facilitated by the effective utilization of the Boeing P8I Maritime Patrol Aircraft, which played a pivotal role in establishing contact with the MV Lila Norfolk. This rapid action not only affirmed the safety of the 15 Indian crew members but also highlighted the Navy’s preparedness to tackle emergent maritime threats.

“The aircraft overflew the vessel on Friday morning and established contact with it, ascertaining the safety of the crew,” Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

The Indian navy has increased its surveillance of the Arabian Sea after a recent spate of attacks in the region. Earlier this week, the navy said it had investigated a large number of fishing vessels and boarded vessels of interest in the North and Central Arabian Sea.

During the weekly briefing of the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday (Jan 4, 2024), responding to a question regarding the situation in the Red Sea, Randhir Jaiswal, Official Spokesperson said: “India attaches a very high importance to freedom of navigation, free movement of commercial shipping. We are looking at the situation. It’s an evolving situation and we are looking at all aspects of it.”

Adding, “We have Indian Navy ships patrolling the area. They are also keeping a watch on Indian ships there. So far, we are not part of any multilateral initiative or project in the area. So that is where we are, but we are looking at the unfolding situation very closely.”

The ongoing monitoring efforts by Indian Navy ships served as a testament to India’s dedication to staying abreast of developments and swiftly responding to evolving situations.