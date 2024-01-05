Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena Visits Puri Before Inauguration Of Parikrama Project

Puri: The Chief Secretary of Odisha Pradeep Jena today visited Puri Srimandir and reviewed the ongoing works before the inauguration of the Parikrama project of the temple.

Only a couple of days left for the inauguration of the Shrimandir Parikrama project. Preparations are underway for the grand opening ceremony. On January 17, the inauguration ceremony of the Shrimandir Parikrama Project will be held. Saints from all over the country will participate in this grand ceremony. Keeping in view the possibility of meeting lakhs of devotees, the administration has given importance to various aspects.

On this occasion, Chief Administrative Secretary Pradeep Jena said, Srisetu Swagat Toran will be opened for common people from January 12. Devotees will reach the Parikrama route through Jagannath Ballabh parking, Sridand. All parking will have two lanes. 800 meters of Sridand road will be completed before 16 January.

In addition, provisions have been made for toilets, shoe stands, circulation routes, seating for male and female attendants. Devotees are enjoying the state government’s historic Parikrama project.