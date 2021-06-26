Petrol, Diesel Price Rises By 35 Paise Each

New Delhi: For the fourteenth time this month, fuel prices were hiked by 35 paise each to take petrol above the Rs 100-mark in a total of seven state capitals.

After remaining steady for a day, petrol and diesel got costlier by 35 paise per litre each in the national capital, according to price notification by the oil retailers.

Following the revision, the rate of petrol is at Rs 98.11 per litre in Delhi while diesel is currently at 88.65. In Mumbai, petrol breached another psychological mark to retail at Rs 104.22 per litre, whereas diesel has reached Rs 96.16 per litre.

Further, Patna — state capital of Bihar — and Thiruvananthapuram — the capital of Kerala — joined the list of cities where auto fuel currently costs over Rs 100.

Patna is currently selling petrol at Rs 100.14 per litre and diesel at Rs 93.99 per litre. In Thiruvananthapuram, the fuels cost Rs 100.09 and Rs 95.19, respectively.

With the latest hike, petrol has already crossed Rs 100 mark in 11 states and union territories — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Ladakh, Bihar and Kerala.