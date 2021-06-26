Huge Cache Of Cannabis Seized In Koraput, One Held

Koraput: Police have arrested a person with the seizure of a huge cache of cannabis at Changudipada village In Koraput district.

The accused has been identified as Raghu Hental of Underhal village in Malkangiri district.

Reportedly, a team led by Koraput SP intercepted a speeding car near a forest at Changudipada village. Upon searching, they found around one quintal of ganja and seized them. The cops arrested the car driver. Meanwhile, his associate who was escorting the car managed to escape from the spot.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is around Rs 10 lakh, an official informed.

Further investigation is underway to trace the accused involved in the illegal business.