Man Held For Duping Rs 15L On the Pretext Of Giving Plot In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Police have arrested a person for allegedly duping Rs 15 lakh to a man on the pretext of providing a plot in Bhubaneswar.

The accused has been identified as Amiya Rath, Operational director of Singhadwar Eastcon Private Limited.

According to available information, the accused has taken over Rs 15 lakhs on installments from one Bijay Kumar Swain (72) on the pretext of providing a plot. Following this, both had gone for plot registration at the registrar’s office. However, Amiya registered Bijaya’s name on others’ property by producing fake documents.

Bijay asked for the original documents but Amiya used to delay the matter even after several days. Over suspicion, Bijay tried to get the original copy on his own and came to know that the property is someone else’s name.

With no option left, Bijay lodged a complaint with the Mancheswar police station regarding the fraud in 2017.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case (372/17) and launched a probe. After pertinent efforts, police arrested the accused and forwarded him to court.