Pathum Nissanka Smashes Sri Lanka’s First-Ever Double Century In ODI History

Pallekele: Sri Lanka’s top-order batter Pathum Nissanka created history by smashing a double hundred against Afghanistan in the first ODI match in Pallekele on Friday.

Nissanka scored 210* off just 139 balls to register a maiden individual double-century for Sri Lanka in their ODI cricket history.

The 25-year-old opener broke Sanath Jayasuriya’s record of the highest score by a Sri Lanka batter in ODIs after he took a couple of Gulbadin Naib on the fifth ball of the 49th over. Jayasuriya had scored 189 vs India in 2000.

Nissanka smoked the final ball of the over for a six before smashing the second ball of the final over for a boundary to reach the milestone.

The title of the highest score in the world’s ODI history is held by Rohit Sharma, who slammed 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014.

Sri Lanka’s team total of 381-3 in this match not only set a new record for the highest score at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium but also ranked as the team’s fourth-highest total in ODIs.

🇱🇰 History made! 🇱🇰 Pathum Nissanka rewrites the record books with a phenomenal 210*, the highest ODI score ever by a Sri Lankan batsman! This innings surpasses the legendary Sanath Jayasuriya’s 24-year-old record of 189, set in 2000.#SLvAFG pic.twitter.com/dJMghNxXTY — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) February 9, 2024

