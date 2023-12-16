Patha Utsav To Hit Bhubaneswar Streets From December 24

Bhubaneswar: This season’s first Patha Utsav, the popular street event, will kick off from Janpath in the state capital Bhubaneswar on December 24.

The BMC authorities have decided to celebrate the Patha Utsav in a new way and different theme than the previous years. On the advice of Mayor Sulochana Das and Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange, a preparatory meeting regarding the street event was held at the BMC office on Saturday under the coordination of Additional Commissioner Suryavanshi Mayur Vikas.

From December 24 Sunday, the first Patha Utsav of this year will be held before Christmas day. Different programs will be held at various places between Master Canteen Roas and Ram Mandir.

Various officers have been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the street event properly.

The program will start from 6.30 am to 9.30 am. Various schools, colleges, sports organizations, artists, and SHGs have been invited to participate in the event. A dedicated number or link will be issued soon for those who want to participate in the event.

This year, the Patha Utsav will be held in three zones of BMC. While the event will be held in the southwest zone on December 24, it will be held in the other two zones on January 7 and 21 next year, the BMC Commissioner said.

Additional Commissioner Shubhendu Kumar Sahu, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Manoranjan Sahu, Deputy Commissioner Priyabrata Padhi, all Deputy Commissioners including all Zonal Deputy Commissioners, and senior officers were present in this preparatory meeting.