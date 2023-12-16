Stray Dog Menace Troubles Bhubaneswar; Dog Hospital On The Anvil!

Bhubaneswar: Scores of stray dogs are ruling the roost in the streets of the state capital Bhubaneswar.

In the last few days, stray dog menace has become rampant in the city and the number of dog bites is increasing alarmingly. Also, sudden movements of stray dogs on the city roads are resulting in frequent accidents.

Only Capital Hospital receives 60 to 70 cases of dog bites per day, said Director Lakshmidhar Sahu. About, a month ago this number was between 30 and 35, but now it is increasing at an alarming rate. About 300 patients are being treated in the hospital after being bitten by dogs. The number of cats and dogs has also increased in different areas of the city Dr, Sahu said.

While stray dogs are becoming violent, the Orissa High Court has banned the Animal Birth Control (ABC) program in the state. As a result, the number of dogs is increasing continuously.

To tackle the issue, the BMC aims to temporarily convert its Working Women’s Hostel in Mancheswar into a Dog Hospital. Vaccination and other treatments of dogs will be done in the 3-storey hospital after it becomes operational.