Indian Men’s Hockey Team goes down against Belgium in 5 Nations Tournament Valencia

Valencia: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team lost to Belgium 2-7 in their second match of the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 on Saturday. Abhishek and Jugraj Singh were the two goal-scorers for India.

The first quarter saw Belgium off the blocks and running in no time scoring three quick goals courtesy of Cedric Charlier (1’), Alexander Hendrickx (10’) and Thibeau Stockbroekx (13’) to put India on the backfoot

Belgium further extended the lead to four goals after another goal from Thibeau Stockbroekx (16’) early in the second quarter before a field goal from Abhishek (18’) for India. This was soon followed up by another goal from Tom Boon (26’) for Belgium as India were left trailing 1-5. Close to the end of the second quarter, Jugraj Singh (27’) converted a penalty corner for India as the score read 5-2 in favour of Belgium at half-time.

No goals were scored in the third quarter despite both teams applying constant pressure on each other. Tom Boon (46’) converted a penalty corner early in the fourth quarter to extend the lead for Belgium by four goals before Alexander Hendrickx (53’) followed it up later on with another goal.

The Indians were unable to convert the two penalty corners they were awarded in the final quarter as the match ended with them losing 2-7.

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team will play Germany on 19th December at 3.30 PM.