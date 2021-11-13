Para Shuttler Pramod Bhagat Receives Khel Ratna Award; Birendra Lakra And Amit Rohidas Get Arjuna Award

New Delhi: Pramod Bhagat on Saturday received Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award from President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

He became the first person from Odisha to bag the Major Khel Ratna award.

Similarly, Hockey players from Odisha and members of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Bronze medal-winning Indian team Birendra Lakra, Amit Rohidas on Saturday received Arjuna Award today.

The other prominent Khel Ratna winners this year include Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and Olympic silver-medallist wrestler Ravi Dahiya.

Among 35 Arjuna awardees are most of India’s Paralympic medal winners and cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Mithali Raj.

The Khel Ratna award is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of the previous four years.