Mahela Jayawardene, Shaun Pollock, Janette Brittin Inducted Into ICC Hall Of Fame

New Delhi: Ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Final, Janette Brittin, Mahela Jayawardena and Shaun Pollock were announced as the newest inductees into the prestigious ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

These legends will be formally inducted by fellow ICC Hall of Famer, Sir Clive Lloyd at the much-anticipated final between New Zealand and Australia on Sunday, (November 14), before the game gets underway at the Dubai International Stadium.

The ICC Cricket Hall of Fame recognises the achievements of the legends of the game from cricket’s long and illustrious history. 106 players have been inducted since its launch in 2009, with Brittin, Jayawardena and Pollock as the latest inductees celebrated.

Today’s inductees played in 284 Tests, 814 ODIs and 67 T20 Internationals between them. Janet Brittin was a mainstay of the England Test team for 19 years, helping to pave the way for women’s cricket between 1979 and 1998.

Mahela Jayawardena retired as one of Sri Lanka’s greatest ever players, a key member of the team that won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2014 and reached four other major ICC finals.

Whilst South Africa’s Shaun Pollock was one of the finest bowling all-rounders the game has ever seen and was the first player to achieve the 3,000 run and 300 wicket doubles in both Test and ODI cricket.

Some career highlights of the latest inductees:

Janette Brittin

One of England’s most-successful batters with a Test career spanning 19 years

Made her Test debut against West Indies in 1979, aged 19

Scored maiden ODI century against an International XI in New Zealand in 1982

Top-scored with 46 not out in the 1988 World Cup final, a defeat to Australia at the MCG

Won World Cup in 1992, top-scoring again and taking the winning catch

In 27 Test matches, she averaged 49.61 for her record 1935 runs and scored five hundreds

In 63 ODIs, scored 2121 runs with an average of 42.42

ODI career included five centuries and a highest score of 138 not out in 1982

After her playing days, Brittin taught at Danes Hill school in Oxshott, Surrey

She kept up her associations with cricket and in particular with Surrey, where she coached younger players

She was awarded an MBE in 1999 but died in 2017 at the age of just 58.

Mahela Jayawardena

Made his Sri Lankan Test debut in 1997

Scored 66 Test debut runs towards Sri Lanka’s record total of 952-6 against India

Scored 11,814 Test runs at average of 50.05

In 448 ODIs, he scored 12,650 runs at 33,37

Scored 1493 runs in 55 T20Is

Along with Kumar Sangakkara, scored world record partnership of 624 v South Africa in 2006

He was a key member of the team that won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2014

Played a part in Sri Lanka reaching four other major ICC finals

He became the first Sri Lankan to score 10,000 Test runs

His 374 against South Africa at Colombo in 2006 is a Sri Lankan record

As coach, he has led the Mumbai Indians to three IPL titles.

Shaun Pollock