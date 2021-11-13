OCAC CEO’s WhatsApp Hack: Cyber Cell Freezes Several Bank Accounts

Bhubaneswar: In yet another development into the WhatsApp hacking of OCAC CEO, the Odisha Crime Branch has frozen several bank accounts reportedly belonging to the fraudsters.

It is pertinent to mention here that the cyber fraudsters hacked the WhatsApp of Manoj Pattnaik, CEO of Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC), and managed to swindle around Rs 7 lakh from several people in the name of Pattnaik.

As per latest reports, the Cyber Cell of Odisha Crime Branch has traced several bank accounts in which the fraudsters had collected the money from Pattnaik’s WhatsApp contacts. While the accounts have been frozen, the fraudsters had already withdrawn the money.

The Crime Branch has also traced the location of the fraudsters and a four-member team has left for Bengaluru to probe. Sources said a Nigerian gang is suspected to be the mastermind behind the fraud.