Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw To Visit Odisha On Jan 5

Bhubaneswar: Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, in his three-day visit to Odisha, will reach Bhubaneswar in the evening on 5th January 2024.

During his visit, Ashwini Vaishnaw will join in scheduled programmes of Railways at Dasapalla and Postal Programme at Kantilo.

Vaishnaw will also join in some of the local programmes at Khandapada on 6th January 2024 and at Athagarh, Baramba & Narasimhapur on 7th January 2024.

Ashwini Vaishnaw will inaugurate the Nuagaon-Dasapalla Railway Section of the Khurda Road-Balangir Rail Line project & Daspalla Railway Station Building and flag off the extension of four trains up to Dasapalla in the forenoon of 6th January 2024.

18423/18424 Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town-Bhubaneswar Express, 08429/08430 Bhubaneswar-Nuagaon Road-Bhubaneswar Passenger Special, 08423/08424 Puri-Nuagaon Road-Puri Passenger Special and 08555/08556 Bhadrak-Nayagarh Town-Bhadrak MEMU will be extended to Daspalla.

Later in the afternoon, Vaishnaw will join in the postal programme at Kantilo on 6th January. On 7th January, he will attend some local programmes at Athagarh, Baramba and Narasinghpur.