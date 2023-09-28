Overall Law & Order Situation Peaceful, Maoist Scenario Improved Remarkably: CM Naveen Tells Assembly

Bhubaneswar: “The overall law and order situation has remained largely peaceful and under control, while the overall Maoist scenario in the State has shown remarkable improvement,” said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday.

“With the blessings of Lord Jagannath and the cooperation of the people of Odisha, the overall law and order situation in the State has remained largely peaceful and under control. Communal harmony has been maintained. There was no significant law and order incident on the students, services, industrial, labour, and agrarian front”, the Chief Minister told the Assembly in reply on Home and GA&PG Demand.

The overall Maoist scenario in the State has shown remarkable improvement, the CM added.

“This year, more than 5,000 candidates have been appointed in Odisha Police and the Prisons Organisation. Further, clearance has been given to fill up more than 3,300 posts in police and almost a thousand in prisons and fire services,” he said.

“Under the 5T charter, Odisha Police launched the “Monitoring of Atrocity, National Commission Cases and Assistance to Victims” (MANAV) portal in August 2023 to expedite the investigation cases under the SC and ST Prevention of Atrocity Act and for timely delivery of compensation to the victims,” stated CM Naveen.

The Odisha CM said, “We have zero tolerance towards crime, particularly crime against women. We have ensured free, fair, and impartial investigation. However, I am pained to see politicisation of very sensitive cases for narrow vested interests. This is an injustice to the victims of the case, to the committed police persons who work night and day, and also to the people of Odisha. Even a lady officer on duty was physically assaulted. This cannot be tolerated in a civilised society”.

The Mo Sarkar initiative has instilled confidence in the citizens in the public services. Recruitment examinations by the three recruiting Commissions are being conducted regularly. This year they have recommended more than twelve thousand candidates for appointment.

It is very encouraging/ heartening to see that in almost all major parameters like registration and disposal of corruption cases and conviction and dismissal of convicted public servants, Odisha is among the top-performing States in the country.

“With all humility and my experience in this house, I can say those who work for people return to this house and those who do politics over crime and stall development for political consideration have not been able to return to this august house”, he said.

People are watching the conduct of the opposition, and how desperate they are to stall development works, the CM said.

“Our Government will continue to march ahead transforming our Odisha into “New Odisha” “Empowered Odisha”, the Chief Minister concluded.