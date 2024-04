Over 20 people critically injured in bus-truck collision on Ranipadar ghat

Boudh: Over 20 people sustained critical injuries in a collision between a bus and a truck on Ranipadar ghat in Boudh district on Monday.

The bus was reportedly en route to Phulbani from Boudh when the bus collided with the truck on the ghat.

Police soon reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation along with the fire services personnel.

Passengers and the bus driver sustained critical injuries in the mishap and were rushed to the nearby hospital.