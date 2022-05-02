Over 18 L Indian Accounts Banned By WhatsApp In March

New Delhi: Over 18 lakh Indian accounts were banned by WhatsApp n the month of March in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021.

Earlier, in February, the platform had banned over 14 lakh such accounts.

The company said that it also received 597 grievance reports in the same month from the country, and the accounts “actioned” were 74.

“In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, we’ve published our report for the month of March 2022. This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp’s own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform,” a WhatsApp spokesperson said in a statement.

“WhatsApp banned over 1.8 million (1,805,000) accounts in the month of March,” the spokesperson added.

“Over the years, we have consistently invested in Artificial Intelligence and other state of the art technology, data scientists and experts, and in processes, in order to keep our users safe on our platform,” the company added.