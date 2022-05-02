Woman’s Body Found Hanging From Tree In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: The body of a woman was found hanging from a tree in Turumunga locality of Keonjhar district today. The deceased has been identified as Malati Munda, a resident of Karanjia village.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the body hanging from a tree in Beganapasi village under Turumunga police limits and alerted the police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway to ascertain other details, officials said.