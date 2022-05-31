OSSC Exam Calendar For June & July 2022 Released

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on Tuesday released the supplementary tentative calendar of examinations during June and July, 2022.

As per the latest OSSC notice, the main written examination of receptionist under OSSC, which was scheduled to be held on June 10, has been postponed.

The revised date will be notified soon. Similarly, the certificate verification for Junior Stenographer (HOD)-2016 has been revised. The verification, which was to be conducted from June 16 to June 18 will now be conducted on June 17, 2022.

The certificate verification for Junior Stenographer (HOD)-2017 will now be held on June 18 instead of June 6, 2022.

Here is the full notification: