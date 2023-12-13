Orissa HC directs Puri municipality to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to family of child killed in dog bite in 2016

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court today directed the State Government to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of a child, who had died in a dog bite in 2016.

As per reports, a four-year-old child had died after being bitten by a stray dog at Jagannath Colony in Puri.

Later, a petition was filed in the High Court in connection with the incident.

The Puri Municipality had submitted an affidavit before the court mentioning about the steps taken by the civic body for sterilization of dogs in the town. The municipality had said in the affidavit that there was no provision of compensation in case of death due to dog bite.

Expressing displeasure over the reply, the High Court asked for the payment of compensation to the deceased’s family.