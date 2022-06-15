Oppo K10 5G Goes On Sale In India: Discount Details Here

New Delhi: Oppo K10 5G goes on sale in India today. The smartphone will be available across the e-commerce sites Flipkart, mainline retail outlets, and Oppo Online Store from 12 PM IST onwards. Read on to know more.

Oppo K10 5G: Price and offers

The Oppo K10 5G is only offered in a single variant that is priced at Rs 17,499. Customers purchasing the K10 5G on Flipkart or Oppo Online Store can avail of a no-cost EMI for up to 3 months, a flat discount of Rs 1,500 on SBI Debit/Credit Cards and EMI transactions, Axis Bank Debit/Credit Cards, and EMI transactions, Bank of Baroda Credit Cards and Credit Card EMI and Kotak Mahindra Bank Debit/Credit Cards EMI transactions. The company is offering the Oppo K10 5G in two colour options – Midnight Black and Ocean Blue.

Oppo K10 5G specifications

Oppo K10 5G is one of the slimmest 5G smartphones in the segment. The device features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset with the ability to support 7 5G bands. It has a storage of 128GB along with 8GB RAM and supports up to 5GB RAM expansion. The smartphone is also equipped with a dual stereo speaker.

When it comes to cameras, the Oppo K10 5G is equipped with a 48MP AI dual camera setup. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone comes with an 8MP camera. The device runs ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out of the box. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 33W SUPERVOOCTM charging technology.