Holy month of Kartika begins; Thousands of devotees gather in Puri

Bhubaneswar: The month of Kartika is considered to be the most auspicious time in the Odia calendar. Starting on Kumar Purnima and culminating on Kartika Purnima, this month (also known as the month of Damodar i.e., Krishna) is that time of the year when a few distinct annual rituals are observed, quintessential of the Odia culture.

The Holy month of Kartika has started from today that is October 29. The Habishyalis will observe the month of Kartik Brata starting today.

The district administration has prepared accommodation, food and health and safety arrangements for more than 3 thousand devotees in 5 Habishyali centers in Puri.

Various voluntary organizations of Puri have also joined offering their services and support. Apart from security personnel, 2 additional SPs, 7 DSPs, 10 inspectors, 44 SIs and ASIs, 70 constables and 18 platoon forces have been deployed to maintain law and order during this month. Arrangements have been made by the administration for the darshan of Lord Jagannath, distribution of Maha Prasad, listening to Kartik Mahatma and performing Bhajan Kirtan in the temple. More than 3 thousand Habishyalis will benefit from the government’s scheme.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate Habishyalis Sibira virtually via video conferencing today.