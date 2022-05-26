One Killed, Several Injured After JCB Hits Bus In Kendrapara

Kendrapara: A person was killed while several others sustained critical injuries in a road accident at Khandakhia road in Kendrapara district.

According to reports, the incident occurred while a tourist bus was en route to Bhubaneswar carrying several passengers when a JCB hit the bus. Consequently, it skidded off the road but fortunately, got stuck in the tree.

On being informed, the police along with firefighters reached the spot and carried out rescue operations.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.