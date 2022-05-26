One Held With Brown Sugar Worth Over Rs 20 Lakh In Puri

Puri: Excise officials have arrested a person with the seizure of 105 grams of brown sugar in Balanga locality of Puri district late last night.

The accused has been identified as Pradipta Swain.

Acting on a reliable input, the officials conducted a raid at Gadapadanpur village under Balanga police limits and seized the contraband from the accused.

The estimated value of the seized item is over Rs 20 lakh, police informed.

Following this, a cse has been registered and the accused has been forwarded to the court.