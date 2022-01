One Killed, 3 Hurt In Welding Gas Cylinder Blast In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: One person was killed while three others sustained injuries as a gas cylinder exploded while welding in Raghunathpali here this morning, said sources.

According to reports, the blast took place in a sponge iron factory in Raghunathpali.

Soon after the incident, fire tenders along with the police reached the spot and rescued the injured to a nearby hospital.