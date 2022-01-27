Numbers ‘accurate’ : Twitter after Rahul Gandhi’s follower grievance

New Delhi: Following a report on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s letter to Twitter chief executive officer Parag Aggarwal over his follower count, the social media company on Thursday assured that the numbers are “meaningful and accurate”.

A spokesperson for Twitter said that the follower counts is a visible feature and the company has a “zero-tolerance approach to platform manipulation and spam”.

“We fight spam and malicious automation strategically and at scale with machine learning tools, and as part of those consistent and ongoing efforts to ensure a healthy service and credible accounts, follower counts can and do fluctuate,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said that Twitter removes millions of accounts each week for violating the company’s policies on platform manipulation and spam. While some Twitter handles notice minor differences in follower count, the spokesperson added, the numbers could be higher in certain cases.