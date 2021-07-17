On International Justice Day, Odisha CM Stresses On Robust Judiciary

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of World Day for International Justice, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that a robust judiciary enshrined in the Constitution is vital to prevent crimes in society.

Odisha CM stressed the role of the judiciary in preventing crimes that threaten human rights, victims’ rights, disturb peace and security in society.

Justice is essential to ensure that everyone has equal access to the fruits of development, human rights & opportunities. On World Day For International Justice, reaffirm commitment to uphold the robust judiciary enshrined in our Constitution.

World Day for International Justice is observed across the globe on July 17 every year to mark an emerging modern system of justice against international criminal acts. The reason behind observing such an occasion on this date is that the International Criminal Court (ICC) was formally established on July 17, following the adoption of the Rome Statute.

The Day of International Criminal Justice is celebrated by honouring individuals working to advocate the fundamental human rights of victims affected by criminal acts. People also come together around the world to host events promoting international criminal justice and support for the ICC.