Indian Navy Receives Two MH-60R Maritime Helicopters From US

New Delhi: The Indian Navy has inducted its first two MH-60R multi-role helicopters from the US Navy in a ceremony held at Naval air station North Island, San Diego on Friday.

A ceremony was held at the Naval Air Station North Island or NAS North Island, San Diego, on Friday that marked the formal transfer of the helicopters from US Navy to Indian Navy. It was attended by India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

The ceremony also witnessed exchange of documents between Vice Adm Kenneth Whitesell, Commander Naval Air Forces, US Navy and Vice Adm Ravneet Singh, DCNS. Senior leadership of the US Navy and Lockheed Martin Corporation were also present.

The MH-60R helicopter is an all-weather maritime helicopter designed to support multiple missions with state-of-the-art avionics.

The induction of these MRH would enhance Indian Navy’s three-dimensional capabilities. The helicopters would also be modified with several unique equipment and weapons.

The first batch of the Indian crew is currently undergoing training in the US.