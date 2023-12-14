OLX Fraud: Man Held For Duping Many On Pretext Of Providing Rooms On Rent

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police have arrested a fraudster involved in swindling money from many people on the pretext of providing them rooms on rent by giving false advertisements in newspapers and mostly on the OLX platform.

The arrested person has been identified as Dhirendra Kumar Jena (37), of Sahaspur under Jajpur Sadar police limits. A total of 8 SIM cards from different network service providers, two passbooks of different banks, One Chequebook, Two ATM cards and an identity proof have been seized from him, the police said.

According to police, Suraj Xess of Gandasrirampur in Badagada reported fraudulent transactions of Rs. 27,500 after he wanted to get a room on rent through an OLX advertisement.

During the investigation, the police came to know that the accused person along with his associates gives advertisements in newspapers as well as online regarding rooms on rent at the OLX website and when the victim contacts them, they share fake photos and videos of rooms on rent to them. They instigate for early payment to them in their account for early occupancy or else the room would be allotted to other customers.

Further investigation reflected that accused Jena along with his associates has committed a series of OLX frauds from different peoples of Bhubaneswar & till now 10 reports have been tagged.

Jena is also involved in another case of Jajpur Sadar PS. He has been arrested & forwarded to the Court. Further investigation is under progress to nab his associates, the police said.

