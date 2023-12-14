Bobby Deol drops exclusive Animal BTS with glimpses of his transformation into Abrar

Mumbai: Animal actor Bobby Deol has shared an ‘exclusive’ behind-the-scenes video of him transforming into the film’s antagonist Abrar Haque, providing a sneak peek into his vanity van and makeup room during the shoot.

Sharing moments from the shoot in the form of a reel on Instagram on Wednesday, the 54-year-old actor wrote, “Every frame tells a story. An exclusive sneak-peak for you.”

The reel begins with Bobby leaving for work. In the following slides which focus on his makeup, the actor admits that it has been fun shooting for the film. Calling the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer a film that he has been waiting to shoot for, Bobby adds, “I love playing the antagonist”.

The reel provides a glimpse into the scenes shot outdoors. In another slide, Bobby can be seen taking a shower at the end of the day’s shoot. The video also contains some previously unseen still photographs of the actor flexing his muscles.

“Tan looks good”, says the actor ahead of the bone-crunching action scenes, featuring Bobby and Ranbir, shot in the freezing cold of London. The clip ends with highlights from the spectacular fight scene of the movie.