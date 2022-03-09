Odisha’s First Human Milk Bank Inaugurated At Capital Hospital

Bhubaneswar: The first-ever human milk bank in Odisha was inaugurated at the pediatric ward of the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

It is the first such bank in the State and is among the 34 such banks across the country. Reportedly, the human breast milk bank has been opened at the Pediatrics Department of the Capital Hospital.

“It is one out of the 32 centres across the country and the first in the State. Any lactating mother can voluntarily donate her excess milk here which can be used to feed infants who are unable to get breast milk due to various reasons like illness or death of the mother, premature delivery, etc,” informed Dr LD Sahu, Director Capital Hospital.

Dr Sahu said that the milk can be stored for six months after sterilizing it using scientific processes.

“So now no infant will die for the shortage of mother’s milk or will suffer from malnutrition. That apart we can also supply it to other hospitals in the State if the need so arises there and provided we have sufficient stock,” explained Dr Sahu.