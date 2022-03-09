Cuttack City
Twin cityCuttack

Cuttack City: Only One New COVID-19 +Ve Cases Detected, 2 Recover

By Pradeep Sahoo
0 1

Cuttack: Only one new COVID-19 positive case has been reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, the one new COVID-19 positive case is from Local Contact.

Moreover, another two recoveries have been reported recently, the CMC said, while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 56,016 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which 31 are active cases while 55,556 persons have recovered and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.

Pradeep Sahoo 11534 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

14 + 2 =

Breaking