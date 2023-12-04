Odisha’s BioEconomy Showcased at Global Bio-India 2023

New Delhi: Odisha is showcasing its BioEconomy potential at the ‘Global Bio-India 2023’ event at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The three-day international event is being organised by the Department of Biotechnology and the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) under the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.

Global Bio-India 2023 features various scientific workshops and exhibitions on Biotechnology innovations and products. It connects the stakeholders from policy, industry, startups, research and related spheres under one common forum to deliberate on the current status and future potential of Bio-Technology in India.

The Department of Science and Technology, Government of Odisha has joined the Global Bio-India 2023. 10 major biotechnology startups of the state are exhibiting their unique ideas and products at the Odisha Pavilion.

The startups are from technology incubators such as the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) and KIIT TBI. The Odisha Pavilion at the event, comprising of these startups was inaugurated by Ashok Chandra Panda, Minister, Science & Technology Dept, Govt of Odisha.

“With vast BioResources, new age Innovation & Research, Incubation, Modern Bio-Tech Park, an enabling Industry Ecosystem coupled with a dynamic policy framework IPR2022 under the vision of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik, Odisha is making rapid strides in the BioTech sector to be a part of the global BioEconomy”, highlighted the Minister while speaking in the plenary session on BioTech Ecosystem at Global Bio-India 2023.

He further added that under the Odisha Millets Mission, various Nutri-cereals are being promoted in Odisha. The state government is taking steps to bring millets into the ambit of Biotechnology policy in the coming days.

A special session was held on Monday highlighting the policies and investment programs introduced by various states for the expansion of the biotechnology industry. Chithra Arumugam, Principal Secretary, Department of Science and Technology attended the session and spoke about the various initiatives being undertaken in the same by the Government of Odisha.

“The Odisha government is prioritizing the BioTech sector. Biotechnology startups are being promoted through various technology incubators in the state. Similarly, a special Biotech Park has been instituted by the government at Andharua near Bhubaneswar. In the coming days, Bharat BioTech is going to produce vaccines here. Along with this, the new biotechnology policy that the state government is going to bring shall be instrumental in the rapid growth of BioEconomy in the state,” said the Principal Secretary.

On Monday, a leading figure in India’s Biotech sector and Executive Chairperson of Biocon India, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw visited the Odisha Pavilion. She interacted with the startups from the state and appreciated Odisha’s fast progress in the sector.

The Odisha delegation at the event comprised Joint Secretary Puja Mishra, Deputy Director (Biotechnology) Dr Shashikant Dash, Senior Scientist Laxminarayan Padhi, and BCKIC Chairman Dr. Mrutyunjay Suar among others. Bhubaneswar City Knowledge Innovation Cluster (BCKIC) has been associated with the department as a Knowledge Partner for the programme. Faculty members and researchers from various higher education institutions of the state like Utkal University, Sambalpur University, and Odisha University of Agriculture & Technology (OUAT) have also participated.

In the changing modern lifestyle, new age industrial environment and technological innovation, BioEconomy has become a buzzword. So the Biotechnology sector is going to lend a new dimension to the world economy of tomorrow.