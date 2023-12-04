Russia launches several waves of drone attacks on Kyiv

Russia launched several waves of drone attacks on Kyiv yesterday overnight for the second night in a row, stepping up its assaults on the Ukrainian capital after several weeks of pause.

The Ukrainian Air Force said it had shot down 18 of the 23 drones.

The Air Force also said it had shot down one Russian missile and Air defences were activated in nine different regions of the country.

Local media reported the drone strikes were reportedly launched from the Crimea. Meanwhile, a Russian General deployed in Ukraine has been killed.