Odisha’s athletes recognised with cash awards for their remarkable performances

Bhubaneswar: In yet another significant initiative towards recognizing and incentivizing exceptional athletic performances, athletes from Odisha were felicitated and presented cash awards by Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera at the Kalinga Sports Complex.

A total of Rs 24,15,500 was distributed to athletes across seven different disciplines, including Odisha’s contingent that secured 11 medals at the recently concluded inaugural edition of the Khelo India Para Games. Also present at the occasion was Sports Director, Sh. Siddhartha Das congratulated and encouraged the athletes.

Speaking at the occasion, Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera said, “I extend my congratulations to the remarkable athletes of Odisha for their outstanding achievements. Your dedication and success have brought great honour to Odisha. You can be assured of our steadfast support throughout your journey of excellence.”

For their performance at the Khelo India Para Games, para-athlete, Jayanti Behera received a total of Rs 3 Lakhs for her three gold medals. Pankaj Bhue received a total of Rs 1.75 Lakhs for his haul of one gold and one silver, while Suchitra Parida received Rs 1 Lakh for her gold medal. Mangat Hembram and Arjun Bhatra were recognized with Rs. 50,000 each for winning bronze medals as well. Para powerlifter, Gadadhar Sahu received Rs 1 Lakh for his gold medal, while his peers Chandan Kumar Behera and Deep Ranjan Bisoyee received Rs 50,000 each for winning bronze medals.

At the 14th World Body Building and Physique Sports Championships, 2023, Odisha’s Narayan Barik registered a silver medal and was awarded Rs 7 Lakhs for his accomplishment, while Amit Kumar Bhuyan received Rs 3 Lakhs for attaining the bronze medal.

In the recently concluded Special Olympics Bharat, Sipra Priyadarshini shone in the roller-skating National Championship, bagging two silver medals. She received Rs 40,000 for her achievements.

In keeping with Odisha’s commitment to promoting the sport of Rugby, Mamali Singh and Ritu Majhi received Rs 41,500 each for their efforts towards India’s silver medal at the Asian Rugby U-18 Championships (Girls) in Chinese Taipei. Meanwhile, Charan Hembram and Dharananda Biswai received Rs 5000 each for representing India at the Asian Rugby U-18 Championships (boys).

The exciting Badminton prospect, Pragati Parida was recognized with RS 13,500 and Rs 8,500 as she won a silver and bronze medal at the All India Ranking Junior U-19 Badminton Tournament 2023. For their performance in the same tournament, Visakha Toppo and Bapun Rout, who both won silver in different events, received Rs 13,500 and Rs 10,000 respectively.

At the 62nd Open National Championships 2023, Odia athletes shone bright. Pragyan P Sahu and Animesh Kujur received Rs 60,000 each for their individual golds. Furthermore, Lalu Prasad Bhoi, DM Jayaram, Aryan Ekka and Amiya were given Rs 20,000 each for winning silver in the 4x100m relay.

Finally, Odisha’s footballers, A. Siba Prasad and Raja Harijan received Rs 50,000 each for their role in India’s triumph at the SAFF U-19 Football Championships 2023.