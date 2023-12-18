Miscreants Kidnap Six-Yr-Old Girl In Deogarh; Police Begin Search Op

Deogarh: A six-year-old girl who was returning from tuition with her grandmother was allegedly abducted from the crowded main market of Deogarh on Monday evening. The incident took place a few distance away from Deogarh Model police station.

According to reports, the 6-year-old girl is the daughter of Alok Agarwal and the granddaughter of prominent businessman Gopal Agarwala of Deogarh.

She was returning from her neighbour’s house after tuition at 6 p.m. along with her grandmother Manju Agarwala, Alok’s aunt. In the meantime, two masked miscreants on a black Pulsar bike waylaid them just 30 meters away from the house. They pushed away Manju and fled with the child in the blink of an eye.

The family has lodged a written complaint at the Deogarh Model police station. Based on the complaint, Deogarh Model PS IIC Saroj Kumar Sethi reached the spot and started a probe by questioning the family members and neighbours after sending multiple teams in different directions to search for the missing girl child.

Soon after, Deogrh SP Pradyumna Kumar Mishra also reached the spot and supervised the investigation process.

The police have started probing by first checking the CCTV footage attached to houses, commercial establishments and banks near the scene of the incident. However, the cops were yet to get any lead regarding the kidnappers.

When asked about any part rivalry, the abducted minor’s father clarified that neither he nor his family members had any business or personal enmity with anyone and had no idea why his daughter was kidnapped.

However, the police suspect that someone might have kidnapped the child for money and has intensified the investigation accordingly. After this incident came to the fore, scores of people gathered at the scene.