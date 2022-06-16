Odisha To Conduct Door-To-Door Surveillance Of COVID-19, Other Diseases From 21st June

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has decided to conduct door-to-door surveillance of COVID-19 and other diseases across the State from 21st June onwards.

According to reports, the door-to-door surveillance of COVID-19 will be carried out by the ASHA workers for three days a week in all the urban as well as rural areas of Odisha till 20th September.

During this special campaign, the ASHA workers will also carry out awareness activities on Malaria, Dengue and other diseases.

From 21st June, ASHA workers will conduct door-to-door surveillance for Diarrhoea, Malaria, Dengue, TB, Leprosy & COVID-19 cases for 3 months. These integrated activities are aimed at creating awareness, and adopting preventive measures for the above diseases, said the Health & Family Welfare Department.