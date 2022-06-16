Know the trains partially cancelled

Bhubaneswar: In view of the construction of the Limited Height Subway (LHS) between Dunguripalli & Khaliapalli stations in the Sambalpur-Titilagarh Railway Section, services of two trains have been partially cancelled, the ECoR informed on Thursday.
Following are the trains partially cancelled:-
- 12893/12894 Bhubaneswar-Balangir-Bhubaneswar Inter City Super Fast from Both Sides on 17.06.2022 will run between Bhubaneswar & Sambalpur and will remain cancelled between Sambalpur & Balangir.
- 08264/08263 Bilaspur-Titilagarh-Bilaspur Special from Both Sides on 17.06.2022 will run between Bilaspur & Sambalpur and will remain cancelled between Sambalpur & Titilagarh.
