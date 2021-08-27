Odisha Sand Policy-2021 Gets Cabinet Approval For Implementation

Bhubaneswar: In order to ensure sustainable mining of sand, the government have decided to implement the Odisha Sand Policy-2021 in the State. The proposal was approved in the State Cabinet meeting held today.

Salient features of the Odisha Sand Policy-2021are Demand -Supply Estimation, Identification of sources, DGPS survey of sand sairat sources, Auction of sand mining rights, Mining Plan (MP), Environment Clearance (EC) and other statutory clearance, Quarrying operation, Inter-State transportation of sand and Monitoring & Enforcement.

This policy is in accordance with the environmental regulations, to ensure adequate supply of sand for developmental and welfare projects, private construction works, to prevent the scope of illegal mining of sand, and to ensure a robust monitoring mechanism for sand mining with use of IT-based regulation of the sand mining from identification of source to final end-users.