Odisha Reports 2487 New Positive Cases Of Covid-19

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 2487 new positive cases of Covid-19 till midnight of Monday, informed the Information & Public Relations Department on Tuesday.
Among the new cases, 1428 are in quarantine and 1059 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 927186. District-wise details of the new cases are as under.
1. Angul: 79
2. Balasore: 157
3. Bargarh: 22
4. Bhadrak: 113
5. Balangir: 16
6. Boudh: 12
7. Cuttack: 422
8. Deogarh: 9
9. Dhenkanal: 59
10. Gajapati: 11
11. Ganjam: 14
12. Jagatsinghpur: 126
13. Jajpur: 202
14. Jharsuguda: 12
15. Kalahandi: 7
16. Kandhamal: 23
17. Kendrapada: 87
18. Keonjhar: 68
19. Khurda: 407
20. Koraput: 52
21. Malkangiri: 54
22. Mayurbhanj: 103
23. Nawarangpur: 23
24. Nayagarh: 80
25. Nuapada: 5
26. Puri: 154
27. Rayagada: 26
28. Sambalpur: 26
29. Sonepur: 14
30. Sundargarh: 28
31. State Pool: 76