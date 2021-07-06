Germany Lifts Ban On Travellers From 5 Countries Including India

Berlin: Germany lifted a Covid-related travel ban on people from the UK and four other variant-hit countries.

Germany’s health agency said it would lift a ban on most travellers from Portugal, Russia, India and Nepal from Wednesday.

Visitors who are fully vaccinated will also not be required to quarantine.

Non-vaccinated people will however still be required to quarantine for up to 10 days, with the option to end their quarantine early with a negative test on the fifth day.

Germany introduced its “virus variant country” travel category in a bid to stop new coronavirus variants that have not yet spread widely on home soil.

The five countries have until now been classified as “virus variant areas” because of the spread of the Delta and Delta Plus variants, which were first identified in India.